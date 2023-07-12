Hacking on hardware? Hit up the Hardware Happy Hour Portland

One of my favorite things about Portland is all of the people who use to their creativity to explore different types of technology and gadgets — whether those explorations have a business idea associated with them or not. Because I believe that that sort of hacking and exploration has intrinsic benefits of its own. Which is why I’m always happy to see another Hardware Happy Hour Portland on the calendar.

At Hardware Happy Hour Portland we welcome anyone interested in any kind of hardware from beginner to expert: Arduino DIYers, engineers, hardware start up founders, e-textile experimenters, LED-curious folks, 3D printing enthusiasts or robotics geeks. If you’re working on something even vaguely related please do bring it along. No presentations, no pitch decks, just projects and conversation. Join us and nerd out about electronics!

The event will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 6:30PM at Bye and Bye. It is free and open to the public.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Hardware Happy Hour Portland.

