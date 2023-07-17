.

REMINDER: founder.coffee is Tuesday morning and PIE and UpStart Collective are bying

Rick Turoczy on July 17, 2023

Portland loves its coffee. And pretty often, founders love coffee too. So it only makes sense to combine that love of coffee for an event. That’s founder.coffee, a morning gathering of product-focused founders that’s a great way to connect with the Portland startup community. But you know what makes it better? That’s right. Free coffee.

Free coffee, you say? But how? Well, PIE — in hopes of inspiring attendees to consider swinging by its upcoming demo day — and UpStart Collective are covering the tab. So grab a coffee or a Lebronald Palmer and then grab some time with your fellow founders.

Please be sure to grab a cup of your favorite hot beverage and spend time getting to know this incredible community. We’ve been excited by the turnout every month and by hearing your stories. We can’t wait to hear more.

For more information or to RSVP, visit founder.coffee.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

