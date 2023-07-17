BBQ in the Park: Connect with People of Color in tech

As the community continues to recover from the stress of the last few years and works to reconnect and rebuild the bonds of community, the opportunity to gather outdoors to meet folks can be a welcome — and less stressful — means of re-establishing those connections or making new ones. This week, BBQ in the Park hopes to do just that.

In partnership with Blacks in Tech, the National Society of Black Engineers, and PDX WIT, this [TAO Tech in Color sponsored by Prosper Portland] event is exclusively for people of color, their families, and allies to build community. We hope you can join us for an evening of tasty food and great company!

The event takes place Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 4:00PM until 8:00PM in Creston Park.

For more information or to RSVP, visit BBQ in the Park.

