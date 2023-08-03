Interim no more: Stephen Green accepts Executive Director role at Business for a Better Portland

I’ve been following Business for a Better Portland since the inception of its predecessor, the Portland Independent Chamber of Commerce. So I’m not going to stop now. Especially when one of the community leaders in our midst has stepped into a full-time role with the organization. That’s right, Stephen Green is no longer the interim executive director for the organization, he’s now the Executive Director of Business for a Better Portland.

It’s a move that’s getting noticed at the federal level. According to the Portland Business Journal:

“Stephen Green’s well-deserved permanent new role at Business for a Better Portland perfectly fulfills that group’s mission to ensure all businesses are represented in Portland and able to advocate for the changes they want in our city,” [Senator Ron] Wyden said in an emailed statement [to the Portland Business Journal]. “My friend Stephen’s entire career and personal history have always dovetailed with that same mission, and in fact is why he helped found BBPDX in the first place. I’m thrilled he’ll permanently take the BBPDX helm. I very much look forward to continuing our work together to help all businesses — and the communities they operate in — to thrive.”

For more on Stephen’s plans in this new role, read the Portland Business Journal.

