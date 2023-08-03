Bootstrapping a SaaS product? Get ready to connect with your peers at MicroConf Local: Portland

So much of the tech startup news is awash with stories of venture capital funding — and all of the drama that comes with it. But what if you’re building a solid SaaS business by bootstrapping it…? You know, like investing your own blood, sweat, and tears and then (gasp) generating revenue and stuff. Where do you go then? One answer is MicroConf. And if you’re interested in experiencing it, you don’t have to go far. It’s coming to Portland in September.

Join us for another edition of MicroConf Local: Portland! Our host Adam DuVander, author of Developer Marketing Does Not Exist will be chatting with Colin Nederkoorn, founder and CEO of Customer.io. Attendees can look forward to engaging conversations, practical insights, and valuable networking opportunities tailored to help small remote teams and founders thrive in the world of startups.

The event takes place September 21, 2023, at Kiln starting at 3:00PM. Tickets are $50.

For more information or to RSVP, visit MicroConf Local: Portland.

