Bynum, Read, and Wyden join Congressional Startup Day

Congressional Startup Day is an annual occurrence that seeks to put founders in direct contact with elected officials to open lines of communication and share thoughts. This year on August 16, 2023, UpStart Collective will be hosting a morning of conversations with electeds including Oregon Representative Janelle Bynum, Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read, and Senator Ron Wyden.

As part of the 2023 National Congressional Startup Day, UpStart Collective is proud to host Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) to talk about how the government can better connect with the innovation community. This town hall style event will be open to the general public, but space is extremely limited. You will hear from local, state and other leaders and have an opportunity to ask questions.

The event takes place Wednesday, August 16, 2023, starting at 9:00AM at UpStart Collective. It is free and open to the public, but space is limited.

To RSVP, visit Congressional Startup Day w/ Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR).

Category: Portland Post navigation



