REMINDER: The last PIE Demo Day ever happens tomorrow

That’s right. The very last PIE Demo Day will be taking place tomorrow, Thursday, August 10, 2023. Why is this the last one, you ask? Reasons. Lots of reasons. But before PIE turns out the lights on its SaaS accelerator program, they wanted to throw one last get-together to celebrate the current PIE startups, PIE mentors, PIE alums, and the broader Portland startup community. You should come.

First and foremost, PIE Demo Day is about celebrating the startups who have been through the program. But not with hours and hours of presentations like previous events, my friend. Oh no. This is a new and innovative format. This time PIE Demo Day is a tradeshow. No sitting through presentations. No carving out hours and hours of time. Now, it’s an open format giving you direct access to the founders — even if you only have a couple of minutes to swing by.

But to ensure you’ve got your bearings on the floor, a number of the companies have created videos to tell you about themselves.

But it’s not just tech startups. A variety of products from the companies in the consumer product accelerator that Built Oregon and PIE run will be on hand as well, including:

Altitude

Better Boba

Deadstock

For Bitter, For Worse

Gather Nuts

Good Wolf

Hibisbloom

Ice Queen

Kachka

Pan’s

Pink Cloud

Sibeiho

Not to mention adult beverages from Reverand Nat and Old Town Brewing.

Feeling that twinge of nostalgia? Fill that hole in your heart with swag. PIE has raided its storage closets for promotional items that will be available for purchase. Limited edition t-shirts, socks, hats, notebooks… plus the opportunity to pre-order the newest PIE shirt design before anyone else. That’s right. No matter what your tastes, you’ll have the opportunity to get your own little, ahem, slice of PIE.

Or you can just grab a photo at the photo booth to commemorate the occasion.

The event will be held at The Redd (831 SE Salmon St) starting at 4:00PM. It is free and open to the public.

For more information or to RSVP, visit PIE Demo Day 2023: The grand finale 🎉.

