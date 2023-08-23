Apply to Beaverton Startup Challenge 2024

Looking to get mentorship and support for your startup? The Beaverton Startup Challenge is now accepting applications for their next cohort.

The Oregon Startup Center, formerly known as the Oregon Technology Business Center, has announced they are accepting applications for the 2024 cohort of four to five companies to be selected by the Westside Startup Fund 9. The winning companies will receive $20,000+ cash each and mentoring, coaching and connections to additional resources to grow their businesses.

Interested in learning more? A virtual information session will be held at noon PDT on August 30, 2023.

Applications are due by October 2, 2023.

For more information, visit Oregon Startup Center.

