adidas Community Lab and Impact Hub launch accelerator focused on Black and Latino/a/e Portland sports startups

It’s always nice to see more organizations stepping up to support startups in Portland. Especially when they’re backed by one of the most successful brands on the planet. So if you’re a Black or Latino/a/e founder building a startup that makes sports more accessible, adidas wants to hear from you.

adidas Community Lab and Impact Hub are thrilled to announce a unique program designed to support and empower the next generation of visionary leaders—you! If you have already embarked on an inspiring journey, blazing your own trail towards success, we want to be your dedicated allies. Our goal is to help you grow and transform your brilliant ideas beyond your wildest dreams. Together, we will prove that anything is possible. Through mentorship, workshops, meetups, pitch practice, and networking opportunities, you will become part of a global network of Impact Makers, shaping a brighter future for all. We believe in your potential and can’t wait to see what we can achieve together. Let’s make a difference and create a world where visionary leadership thrives!

Selected participants also receive $75,000 in funding.

“We are excited to deepen connections with social entrepreneurs in Portland and continue to build an ecosystem of change that removes barriers faced by them and the communities we collectively serve, to accessing sport,” said Ayesha Martin, Senior Director adidas Purpose. “This is our second year of this program, which will continue to grow in years to come.”

Applications for the program are open until August 28, 2023. The cohort forms September 8, 2023.

For more information or to apply, visit adidas Community Lab.

(h/t Stephen Green)

