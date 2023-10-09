Find the talent you need to start 2024 off on the right foot

It’s not all doom and gloom. There are glimmers of startup hope, here and there. People getting funding. Companies releasing products. Events and gatherings growing in number. The momentum is building. It may not be entirely palpable. But it’s there. And if your company is among those gaining ground looking to hire, the Silicon Florist job board can be a great resource to help you find the talent you need — and at a discount for a limited time.

Yes, the job board has been quiet over the past year. With good reason. The economy hasn’t exactly been kind to the startup community. But even that quietness has a bright side: it could be your key to attracting the talent you need — without a lot of noise to drown out your amazing opportunities.

As an added bonus, those jobs go out every week in the Silicon Florist newsletter. And if you have the wherewithal to post multiple job openings at your company? I’ll make sure to mention you during the new weekly recaps I’m beta testing.

All you have to do is simply use the discount code “Q4FY2023” to unlock 80% off any purchase.

So if you’re looking to hire now — or will be in the near future — please feel free to take advantage of this steep discount on job postings or job packages. Not hiring anytime soon? You can still take advantage of this discount to buy a pack of jobs now and then simply hold on to them until you need them.

But you have to act quickly. This discount won’t last forever. In fact, the discount code kind of tells you all that you need to know in terms of expiration.

To post or purchase future postings, visit the Silicon Florist job board.

