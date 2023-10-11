.

Thinking about getting into podcasting?

Rick Turoczy on October 11, 2023

Podcasting. It’s currently seeing a renaissance. Or another renaissance. Or another another renaissance. But whatever the case, people are actively discussing starting podcasts. Both folks who have previously hosted a podcast in the past and folks who haven’t pursued the opportunity to podcast before. And if you’re one of those folks thinking of starting a podcast — or someone who has been a podcaster in the past but wants to re-engaged — Upstart Collective has a podcasting event for you.

The fireside chat includes Michael Coates, an entrepreneur & co-founder of Startup Radio Network with over 1,000 episodes and over 4 million listens. Joining Michael is AJ McCreary host of Sharing Culture and Josh Carter of the Veteran Founder Podcast & theFIVE10 and moderating the fireside chat is Rose Kaz of the Money, Sex & Politics Podcast. In this session you’ll learn how to choose an impactful direction for your show and all the nuts-and-bolts of planning, production, and utilize the platform in the most effective way.

The event takes place Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 9:00AM. It is free and open to the public.

For more information or to RSVP, visit “Becoming an Industry Thought Leader with Podcasting.

