Rose City Games hosts Portland Retro Gaming Expo after party

For some folks, October means Halloween. But for many of us, it also means the annual Portland Retro Gaming Expo, a celebration of all of the great video games from decades — and centuries — past. And this year, the Retro Gaming Expo comes with an added bonus: an after-party hosted by Rose City Games.

Dig into some bite size games with unique PIGSquad classics. Get a sneak peek of Wild Country, an upcoming game by our friends at Lost Native, and Ctrl Alt Destroy by our local friends at Meister. Play with your food with Panic while checking out their latest game, NOUR!

The event takes place Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 6:00PM at the Lucky Lab on NW Quimby.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Rose City Games PRGE After-Party.

[Full disclosure: Rose City Games is an alum of PIE. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

