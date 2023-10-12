.

Struggling to manage subcontractors? HeyPros is here to help

Rick Turoczy on October 12, 2023

For anyone who has even walked by a construction project, the complexity is obvious. Various skilled laborers — each with companies of their own — subcontracting with a general contractor to complete a specific project. Lots and lots of moving people and moving parts. A perfect situation to bring technology to bear. And that’s why HeyPros exists.

HeyPros enables you to organize  your entire subcontractor network, quickly dispatch your work orders,  and real time updates on all of your jobs. 

For more information or to request a demo, visit HeyPros.

[Hat tip to Nik Kotov]

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

