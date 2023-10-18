Climate Curious visits Black Futures Farm

The folks at Climate Curious — the best meetup for people interested in climate solutions — is taking a field trip, this month. They’ll be venturing out to Black Futures Farm to help prepare the farm for winter.

Black Futures Farm is an abundant and lovingly cared-for piece of land in Brentwood-Darlington where co-founders Malcolm Hoover and Mirabai Collins and their team have taken on the mission of using restorative agricultural practices to enrich their community. While we lend a hand turning compost, clearing and covering rows, and cutting back vegetation for the winter, we will also learn how Black Futures Farm is helping to heal Black people’s connection with the land here in Portland.

The event takes place Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 9:00AM.

For more information or to stay up to date on future gatherings, visit Climate Curious.

