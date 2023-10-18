Need the basics for building a startup — or maybe just a refresher course…? TiE XL Boot Camp may be the answer

It’s hard to overstate the value of business basics. Especially if you’re starting your own business. Which is why I’m always happy to see organizations like TiE providing educational opportunities for would-be founders in the community. And if you happen to be one of those would-be founders, you might consider taking their crash course: TiE XL Boot Camp.

Applications are currently open for the next cohort of the boot camp:

The TiE XL Entrepreneur Boot Camp is for early-stage entrepreneurs looking to vet their ideas and provide a base of knowledge to develop their companies and for entrepreneurs who have a product but haven’t raised funding yet. Topics: TiE XL was created for entrepreneurs, by entrepreneurs, and is instructed by entrepreneurs who will cover topics such as: articulating the problem and solution, competitive positioning, startup financials, marketing, fundraising options, and more!

The Fall 2023 Boot Camp will be held from November through January 2024. Classes take place in the evenings. The pricing is $1000 for the course. Scholarships are available.

For more information or to register for the next class, visit TiE XL Boot Camp.

