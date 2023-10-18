a16z releases “Techno-Optimist Manifesto”

It starts off with a Walker Percy quote. I’m a huge fan of that author. Not so sure about the rest of the piece. But “The Techno-Optimist Manifesto” is definitely something you should read — and potentially form an opinion on. I’m all for optimism. Not a fan of technological Manifest Destiny. Whatever the case, you’ll definitely have your own take — and I realize how busy you are — so I’m sharing the piece here for you to add to your reading list.

Want a quick precis…? Here’s a snippet from the piece itself that hones in on the focus: A common critique of technology is that it removes choice from our lives as machines make decisions for us. This is undoubtedly true, yet more than offset by the freedom to create our lives that flows from the material abundance created by our use of machines.

Here’s Business Insider’s take. And here’s Kara Swisher’s.

To read the entire piece and form your own take, visit “The Techno-Optimist Manifesto.”

