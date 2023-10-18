Pitch Latino 2023 reveals the founders pitching, next week

October can be a busy month for events. So I wanted to make sure to give you a quick reminder that tickets are still available for Pitch Latino, the largest Hispanic/Latine pitch competition in the Pacific Northwest. And now, we’ve also got details on who’s pitching.
Founders pitching include:
- Yoli Rabadan Barragan, Barro
- Maria Teresa lopes & Anibal Rocheta, Loco por la Aventura
- Eddie Mazariegos, Future Gen
- Sam Parra, Parra Wine Co.
- Fernando Rojas, Ballroom
- Enrique Sanchez-Rivera, Love Preferred Coffee Co.
- Zulma Y Terrones, Life Stages
- Nico Vergara, Nico’s Ice Cream
The event takes place October 24, 2023, at The Redd. Tickets are $25 with all proceeds going to the winners.
For more info or to purchase a ticket, visit Pitch Latino 2023.