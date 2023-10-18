.

Pitch Latino 2023 reveals the founders pitching, next week

Rick Turoczy on October 18, 2023

October can be a busy month for events. So I wanted to make sure to give you a quick reminder that tickets are still available for Pitch Latino, the largest Hispanic/Latine pitch competition in the Pacific Northwest. And now, we’ve also got details on who’s pitching.

Founders pitching include:

The event takes place October 24, 2023, at The Redd. Tickets are $25 with all proceeds going to the winners.

For more info or to purchase a ticket, visit Pitch Latino 2023.

