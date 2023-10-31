Considering a side hustle? 10 tips that may help

It will come as absolutely no surprise to anyone that I’m a fan of side hustles. Or as I like to call them… “hobbies.” Since I’m rarely pursuing them for financial reasons. But a side hustle that throws off a little cash here and there while you’re getting to explore another creative outlet? Win win.

That’s why I thought this recent piece that provided a bunch of tips for solo founders or folks with a side hustle, might be valuable.

I’m seeing a lot more software engineers, especially those in “big tech,” start side hustles. This allows them to have the best of both worlds – stability and high income of a full-time job and the creativity and ownership of entrepreneurship.

If you’re considering a side hustle — or pursuing an idea as a solo founder — “10 lessons from successful one-person startups” may be a helpful read.

Category: Portland Post navigation



