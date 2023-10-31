.

Considering a side hustle? 10 tips that may help

Rick Turoczy on October 31, 2023

It will come as absolutely no surprise to anyone that I’m a fan of side hustles. Or as I like to call them… “hobbies.” Since I’m rarely pursuing them for financial reasons. But a side hustle that throws off a little cash here and there while you’re getting to explore another creative outlet? Win win.

That’s why I thought this recent piece that provided a bunch of tips for solo founders or folks with a side hustle, might be valuable.

I’m seeing a lot more software engineers, especially those in “big tech,” start side hustles. This allows them to have the best of both worlds – stability and high income of a full-time job and the creativity and ownership of entrepreneurship.

If you’re considering a side hustle — or pursuing an idea as a solo founder — “10 lessons from successful one-person startups” may be a helpful read.

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

Thoughts?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.