How to: Portland Startups Slack Rick Turoczy on November 7, 2023 Category: Portland Post navigation Previous: Previous post: Need a little motivation to finish that game you’ve been building? PIG Squad is here to help Published by Rick Turoczy More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy View all posts by Rick Turoczy Leave a comment Thoughts?Cancel reply This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.