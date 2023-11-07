.

REMINDER: TiE Oregon Pitch Club takes place Wednesday

Rick Turoczy on November 7, 2023

Looking to test drive your pitch? There’s no better opportunity than the monthly Pitch Club hosted by TiE Oregon. What does participating entail…?

Please minimally prepare for a 5-minute pitch. If time permits each person could get up to 10 minutes so be prepared for that as well. This can include a slides/ppt that will be presented from your computer. Directly after pitching, Q&A and discussion will take place.

Those who attend pitch club will walk away with a better understanding of what investors look for in a pitch and how to answer the questions possible investor will ask. In addition, each presenter will receive a digital copy of their pitch and feedback from their peers and TiE Charter Members.

The next event takes place Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 5:30PM at CENTRL Office. Tickets are $5 for nonmembers or free for TiE Oregon members.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Pitch Club.

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

