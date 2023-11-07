Where to find me, if you want

For a time, it seemed that much of the social activity on the Web was starting to aggregate around a few spots. For me, it used to be Twitter. But that time has passed. Now, the social Web seems to be going through an evolution of sorts, experiencing fragmentation similar to its earliest days — which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It just can be hard to figure out who is where. So I thought I’d share some links where you can find me, depending on which social platform(s) you prefer.

From most active to least active, these days I can be found on:

I’m on a few other platforms, here and there. And then, of course, you can always find me on the Portland Startups Slack.

Looking forward to connecting with you. Or reconnecting, as it were.

