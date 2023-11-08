What are you doing this weekend…? That’s right. Working on your SXSW Pitch application.

Okay, procrastinator pants. You’ve put this off long enough. And now the deadline is looming. So you should be actively experiencing enough pressure and anxiety to actually complete the task now. Applications for SXSW Pitch — the annual startup pitch competition held at the massive gathering in Austin, Texas — are due by Sunday evening, November 12, 2023.

I see you. Feigning surprise. Like you’ve never heard of this before. You know full well…

SXSW Pitch returns for its 16th year to showcase some of the global startup ecosystem’s most exciting, innovative, and cutting-edge technology! According to Pitchbook, finalists involved in this competition since 2009 have raised more than $23.2 billion in funding. The event provides an outlet for companies to present the latest ideas across eight categories to a panel of industry experts, early adopters, and representatives from the investment community. We invite you to join us for this incredible pitch event as we highlight startup technologies’ most impressive innovations from March 9-10, 2024 at the SXSW 2024 Conference & Festivals in Austin, Texas.

Please note, there is an application fee of $220. Although there are options to have that fee reduced. If your company is selected, you get a pass to SXSW. If you are not selected, you receive a discount on a SXSW pass. (SXSW Interactive tickets are $1150.)

For more information or to complete your application, visit SXSW Pitch.

[Full disclosure: I have been an advisor and judge for SXSW Pitch for more than a decade.]

