Bigleaf Networks founder launches CompanyCraft, your AI cofounder

One of the most common questions I get — and I assume any number of folks in the startup community get — is “How do I find a cofounder?” It’s a tough one, to be sure. But the founder of Bigleaf Networks, Joel Mulkey, has a new project that may be able to help shore up some of those cofounder issues — using AI. Meet CompanyCraft.

CompanyCraft harnesses the power of AI to revolutionize the entrepreneurial experience. Our platform combines cutting-edge technology with human creativity, ensuring that entrepreneurs have the best of both worlds at their fingertips. We want to see AI empowering people to achieve their goals and realize their dreams. By using AI to foster innovation and support business growth, we can help create a future where technology works hand-in-hand with human ingenuity.

You can get started with the product for free, without a credit card. Paid levels start at $33/month.

And I realize it’s short notice, but Joel is also hosting an online event, this afternoon.

For more on the concept, read “Welcome to CompanyCraft — AI-Powered Entrepreneurship.” To see how others in the community feel about the product, see CompanyCraft on Product Hunt.

