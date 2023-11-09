.

UpStart Collective launches a podcast

Rick Turoczy on November 9, 2023

It seems like there’s a bit of a podcast renaissance going on around here, lately. So it should come as a little surprise that there’s a number of new shows starting up. And here’s one of those new ones. It’s literally fresh out of the oven. Like today. UpStart Collective now has a podcast.

Portland’s startup ecosystem is diverse, eclectic, and growing every day. Listen to hosts Rose Kaz, Josh Carter, and Mark Grimes as they discuss the Portland startup scene by talking to those on the front lines, the founders!

Sound interesting? You can listen to the first episode on Spotify.

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

