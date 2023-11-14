Portland Business Journal seeks startup suggestions

It’s getting to be that Listy McListerson time of year. Roundups, top 10s, year in review…. Get ready for the month of recapping everything from 2023. From the songs on your playlist to the most promising concepts for 2024. And if you’re one of those startups that hopes to appear on one of those lists — or just a startup enthusiast with a few favorites — Malia Spencer at the Portland Business Journal wants to hear from you.

We are compiling our annual Startups to Watch feature to run in a few weeks. I’ve got a list based on coverage this year, but I’m curious what startups will you be watching next year. Drop me a line: mspencer@bizjournals.com.

For more information or to keep tabs on who gets selected, visit the PBJ Portland Inno.

