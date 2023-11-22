See who pitched — and won — at Key4Women 2023

“We congratulate Melody and her team at L&M Hair Company on winning the grand prize. Their pitch was inspiring, and we are so glad to help them grow and expand,” said Rachael Sampson, national director of KeyBank’s Key4Women program. “Women business owners and leaders positively impact our economy and communities in powerful ways every day, which is evident based on the strength and diversity of the applications we received.”

What’s Key4Women? It’s a program from Key Bank which offers mentorship and opportunities for women founders that partnered with MESO and the Portland Thorns for this competition.

Through advocacy, connections and empowerment, Key4Women supports the financial progress and empowerment of business women. We’ve been helping women meet their financial and business goals since 2005, so we know what progress looks like. Today, we’re dedicated to opening doors for more women, in more ways than ever before.

According to Portland Inno:

The competition was part of the Key4Women program from the Ohio-based bank. This was the first time the event has been held in Oregon. It has been held in Seattle and Cleveland in the past.

For more information on the program, visit Key4Women.

