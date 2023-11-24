PodInbox rebrands to Fanlist

Ever been listening to a podcast and been like, “I’d really like to give that podcaster a piece of my mind!”…? But you don’t want to take the time to type out a reply — or even figure out where to type that reply? Those were the humble beginnings of PodInbox, a service that provided a voicemail box for podcasters. But it’s become so much more than that. Which is why, it’s changing its name. To Fanlist.

When we first launched PodInbox, it was a pretty simple idea. To make it easy for podcasters to receive audio messages from fans. But since our launch, we’ve expanded our features to do much more than being a simple “inbox” for podcasters. Today, we provide a robust fan page for creators, letting creators receive messages, sell perks, receive tips, host a chat room, sell membership subscriptions, host premium content, and more. And, at the heart of all our features…is our commitment to help creators connect with their fans and to grow their fan list.

Yes. Of course I have a PodInbox account. And yes, I’ll continue to have a Fanlist account. So if you want to use it to pitch your startup to the world — or at least the Internet — or ask me anything, please feel free. I may even use them on the Silicon Florist podcast.

For more information on the rebrand or to grab an account of your own, visit PodInbox while you still can.

