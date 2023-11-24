Portland startup news for the week ending November 24, 2023

Transcript that I probably was too lazy to edit (I was)

Rick Turoczy

Moments ago, this mug was filled with gravy. Breaking news, I honestly don’t know if I have permission to share this yet. So I’m waiting. I’m gonna go ahead and record it. And then if I get permission to use that, I’ll go ahead and add at the end so that you’re aware hope you’re getting some downtime this week. It’s a quiet week in the Portland startup community. But you know, it was a week for me to reminisce this week, I always think about Turkey tracker. Turkey tracker, for those of you who weren’t around Turkey tracker was one of those times where the internet does something kind of silly, you know, something kind of wacky? Not necessarily because it should, but simply because it can. Turkey tracker was a Portland project using hardware that would track the temperature of a turkey being cooked. And then would publish that in real time to the internet, so that you could follow along with the turkey being cooked. No, I’m serious. It was a thing. I was really into it, to link it up right there. So you can get a getting glimpse into the past. Turkey tracker. Yeah. And it’s not a billion dollar unicorn idea. But it was entertaining. And it was fun. And I wish we could get back to more of that kind of like creative exploration of technology, not because it’s a business, but because it makes people smile makes people happy. I’d love to see Portland get back to more of that, because we used to be really, really good at that. And that’s I think what I miss about Turkey tracker. It’s not just Turkey tracker, solvers, wacky ideas that people used to do in the Portland tech community and startup community. That’s kind of thinking back, thinking forward. This is the last Friday of the month. You know, that means? Well, it’s Black Friday. Yeah, that’s true. It’s a short. It’s the start of the shopping season. Yes. Also true part of a long weekend for many people. Yes, all of your answers are correct. But because this is the last Friday, that means next week is not First Friday. And what happens on First Fridays, that’s right. Folks at upstart collective have their first Friday, Happy Hour a gathering thingamajig. So if you’re like, I’m looking for a little holiday cheer, I’m looking to connect with the community, I don’t have it up start. First Friday, late in the afternoon, happy hour time, time, sort of thing like four o’clock or so go hang out, you’ll meet people every first Friday. And next Friday is the first Friday. So then take a day into that also happening next week, I believe on Thursday, is the bootstrap founders gathering. So if you’re like I don’t, I don’t need to take investment from people. I’ve got revenue stashed away my own capital to fund this kind of thing. I’m gonna Bootstrap. I just feel really alone. And I don’t have anybody to talk to who’s bootstrapping. And all I read all day, every day is venture capital and raising money and all that kind of stuff. The Bootstrap founders group is for you hanging out with other bootstrap founders, get ideas, figure out what to do with your company. It’s all available. Bootstrap founders gathering. So I’ll link that up there any number of opportunities, but one opportunity I’m thinking of for next year is what you’d like to see. Or hear, hear, hear, hear. So if there are things that you’re like, Rick, I would love to hear more about the history of Portland or Rick, I would love to hear pitches from people. Or, Rick, I don’t know why you’re always referring to me in my mind, first name. But Rick, if you’d like do tear downs or roasts on people’s pitches, that would be helpful. That would be educational for me, I don’t know, whatever I can do to help. I would love to hear from you. Speaking of hearing from people, news, never stop snoozing. Just keep snoozing. Even on the quiet weeks pot inbox, which may be familiar with prone startup created really to help podcasters get that sort of interaction. They’re seeking from their audience like I often am from you, they’ve discovered there’s a much broader opportunity than just being a voicemail box for podcasters. That’s why they’re rebranding to fan list over the next month or so. You’ll see them change over but you’ll also see a lot of new features coming from what once was pod inbox and now becoming fan list. So if you have feedback for me, of course, I have a pod inbox account. You can go over there, you can pitch your startup to me, you can ask me anything and if what you submit seems interesting seems like it may be something that they can He wants to hear more about, I’ll go ahead and include it right here on the show. That’s the other beauty of podium dogs, you can take the audio that people have submitted the voicemails that people have left for you. And you can use them right on the podcast. And it’s really thinking through interest in providing feedback for me don’t necessarily feel like typing is part in bucks. And you can you can use your voice you can text to but love to hear your voice. So feel free to take advantage of that. I mean, look at my list, I made a list and checking it twice. Hello, Portland startup community. I’m so and so put that on hiatus for this week, because I knew there wouldn’t be a lot of web traffic. As always, we’d love to hear from you. We’d love to hear more about what you’re doing, why you like Portland, what you’re building, and I’m not alone, the entire community seems to love that stuff. If you’re interested in introducing yourself to the broader Portland startup community, if you’re interested in being featured on here, please submit a profile. So we can do that. I’d love to learn more about you. Breaking News. This week, it’s Black Friday, which means that Steven green often does something for the black community on Black Friday. And this year, He’s launching applications for Pitch Black 2024, if you’re a black founder, black led company interested in pitching on stage at pitch black, the largest one day event for black founders and entrepreneurs in the Pacific Northwest, probably west of the Mississippi. Maybe even in the United States, it gets bigger and bigger. Every year, please apply. Applications are due December 12. I’ll link up the application so you have direct access to that pitch black 2024 dates announced applications open, let’s go slow news week. But I’ve managed to fill up the time because I know you. You’re like, Oh, I’m sitting in front of the computer or pretending I’m doing stuff because I’m already tired of hanging out with the relatives and I’m gonna have to hang out with them and a month again, I mean, you have the privilege of hanging out with them again, in a month. Here I am. To fill your time make you look like you’re busy, but also keep you informed with what’s going on in the Portland startup community. So again, if this has been helpful, please subscribe. There’ll be more news next week. I promise. Don’t forget First Friday. Don’t forget if you’re bootstrapping because the bootstrap network thing. Don’t forget to do your profile. Don’t forget to provide me feedback. See things slow down with the startup world a little bit this time of year, but I’m making more requests with your time. So we can all have a better 2024 I’m doing this for you. Really, truly also, I just love to hear what you’d like to see more of on the show or hear more of on the show. So if you have that feedback, I’m really looking forward to it. You can use Pati inbox, I’m sorry. You can use fan list to provide that feedback. Whatever you want to do whatever is easiest for you to comment, those sorts of things. Until then. I hope you got some rest this week. I hope you got a little downtime. And as always, please keep up the good work.

