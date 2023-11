One of the largest and most popular pitch competitions on the West Coast is looking for its next cohort of participants. And this one is only for Black-founded or Black-led companies. That’s right. PitchBlack 2024 applications are now open.

Applications must be submitted by 11:59pm on Dec 12th. Pitchers will be selected by December 22nd, and the event will be held on February 7th, 2024 at The Reser Center for the Performing Arts in Beaverton.

To apply, visit PitchBlack.

