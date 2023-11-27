REMINDER: Three Hour Startup workshop takes place on Tuesday

Struggling to figure out where to start on your startup idea? Strapped for time? Well, get ready to be happy. Because Mark Grimes is going to spend three hours helping you figure it out.

If you’re at Stage One [Ideation], what can you expect at the end of three hours? Well, to be closer to Stage Two [Launch], for one thing. If this goes according to plan, you’ll have a much better sense of your next steps and what on earth you need to do to get to cashflow positive sooner, rather than later. You might also decide to pursue a different and new idea, and that’s great too.

The event takes place at Upstart Collective at 9AM Tuesday, November 28, 2023. It costs $35 to attend — but there’s a money-back guarantee. Space is limited.

For more information or to register, visit Three Hour Startup (workshop).

