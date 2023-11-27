Meet Sarah Heinicke of Verditas on the Upstart Collective podcast Rick Turoczy on November 27, 2023 The Spotify embed has been a bit — ahem — spotty. So here’s the link to the episode. Category: Portland Post navigation Previous: Previous post: REMINDER: Three Hour Startup workshop takes place on TuesdayNext: Next post: Interested in pitching your startup in front of a crowd? Published by Rick Turoczy More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy View all posts by Rick Turoczy Leave a comment Thoughts?Cancel reply This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.