Oregon Startup Center announces winners of 2024 Beaverton Startup Challenge

The annual Beaverton Startup Challenge has a new cohort of companies. Three companies were selected from 40 applicants. They’ll receive $25,000 and mentorship as part of the Oregon Startup Center program.

Selected companies are:

Bayani Designs: Quick, easy, and readily available hearing protection for firearm users with a focus on military and police. Founders are Paolo Esteban, Jon-Michael Kowertz, and Jon Zacharkiw.

Bluem Nursing: Connects nurses to permanent placement jobs by leveraging unique workplace culture and pay insights. Founders are, Jason Smith, Emily Lewis, and Kerith B.

Intrinsic Shaving: Eco-friendly, premium-quality shaving products designed to deliver a superior, sustainable grooming experience for environmentally conscious consumers. The founder is MinNefer Mernahkem.

For more on the program, visit Oregon Startup Center.

