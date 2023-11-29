Hello, Portland startup community! I’m Meredith Malnick

Bio

Hello hello, I’m a Senior Social Media and Audience Development Manager. Spent the last 10 years at Nerdwallet, Slack, Dolby, and Group9. I’m naturally connected to the creative space, excel at creating solutions to complex problems and leveraging my social media platform expertise to help brands grow passionate online communities. A true collaborator at heart, I’m in my element working cross-functionally and strategically on large-scale digital projects. In my spare time I work to advance women in STEAM.

I’m currently looking for work after being part of a layoff in September and trying to get my yard ready for planting in the spring.

I loved going to college in Eugene and the sense of ease I feel from being here.

