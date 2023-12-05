Stephen Green launches podcast

Speaking of podcasts… we’ve got another one launching, this week. As teased at PitchBlack 2023 (applications for PitchBlack 2024 are due in one week), Stephen Green has a new podcast called Greener Pastures NW. It will launch on Friday, December 8, 2023, at 10AM on LinkedIn with a live episode. The first guest will be Ciara Pressler.

At last year’s PitchBlack we heard pitches and awarded prize money but there was also an announcement that I was going to be starting a podcast in 2023. While I don’t disagree with my kids that no one wants to hear me drone on about the reliability of American Community Survey data at a Census lock level or the statistical significance of the latest SBA data on small business loans. I do believe that people want to know more about what’s happening in the places they live, the role that business plays in shaping the identity of our cities & hear examples of what’s actually working from across the country.



I get the privilege to spend my professional time with doers, builders & creatives who all believe in a better tomorrow. Join us on “Greener Pastures NW” to meet the people behind the counters, brands & policies to hear about what they are working on and how you can get involved.