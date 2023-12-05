.

Want to meet other local podcasters? Portland Podcasters Meetup could be a good place to do that

Rick Turoczy on December 5, 2023

Sometimes, you get to doing something. As a hobby. Or even as a professional pursuit. And it starts to get pretty lonely. And disconnected. So it’s nice to get together with other folks who share that passion. So that you can compare notes and stuff. And if you’re a podcaster in Portland, that opportunity is coming next week with the Portland Podcasters Meetup.

The event takes place Thursday, December 14, 2023, at Upstart Collective beginning at 5:30PM. It is free to attend.

To RSVP, please visit Portland Podcasters Meetup.

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

Thoughts?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.