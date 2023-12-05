Want to meet other local podcasters? Portland Podcasters Meetup could be a good place to do that

Sometimes, you get to doing something. As a hobby. Or even as a professional pursuit. And it starts to get pretty lonely. And disconnected. So it’s nice to get together with other folks who share that passion. So that you can compare notes and stuff. And if you’re a podcaster in Portland, that opportunity is coming next week with the Portland Podcasters Meetup.

The event takes place Thursday, December 14, 2023, at Upstart Collective beginning at 5:30PM. It is free to attend.

To RSVP, please visit Portland Podcasters Meetup.

Category: Portland Post navigation



