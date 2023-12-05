Getting sassy: Society of Automation Software Engineers (SASE)

Better late than never. I missed the original launch of this organization, but now I’m getting up to speed. It’s designed to support those folks who fall into that section of the Venn diagram for both software engineers and automation engineers.

The ‘E’ is for Engineers, not Engineering. Again, we’re emphasizing the people over the discipline. This group is for fellow geeks. The only membership criteria is that you care about this topic. Think ComicCon or model train enthusiasts — we’re excited to nerd out with people who share our interests. Everyone is welcome here, and at the same time, if you’re not fascinated by automation software engineering, it’s probably not for you. Beyond speaking the same (coding) languages, we’re a collection of creatives, innovators, and rebels. There is an inherent rejection of the status quo in which the two fields are seen as separate.

For more information or to get involved, visit SASE.

