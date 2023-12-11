Interested in AI…? There’s a Meetup for that

AI. It’s all the rage with the kids these days. So it only makes sense that folks would want to gather to discuss it. And potential applications for the technology. And other stuff. That’s why there’s now AI Portland.

Join us for the AI Portland inaugural meetup, where we’ll dive into how AI is superpowering our day-to-day work. Our first event will feature a dynamic roundtable discussion with sharing insights on using AI to supercharge everyday tasks. Discover ways to streamline your work, save time, and focus on what truly matters. If you are interested in sharing the way AI has helped you in your job, please reach out to the organizers by email at aipdx.info@gmail.com to get more information.

The inaugural meeting takes place Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 6:00PM. It is free to attend.

For more information or to RSVP for the inaugural meeting, visit AI Portland.

[Hat tip Jason Grigsby]

