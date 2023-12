Remember when we used to have huge tech events here, all of the time…? Well, there was a glimmer of that old magic today when the WordPress folks have announced that WordCamp US 2024 — the national gathering of folks from the WordPress community and one of the largest WordCamps in the world — will be hosted in Portland, September 17-20, 2024, at the Oregon Convention Center.

Not seeing a blog post about it yet. But I’ll keep tracking on it.

For more information, visit WordCamp US.

