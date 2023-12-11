PitchBlack 2024 tickets are on sale — and there’s still time to apply to pitch

If you’re interested in attending PitchBlack 2024, I have some good news. If you’re interested in pitching at PitchBlack 2024, I have some stressful news. Good news first: PitchBlack 2024 tickets are now on sale. The stressful news…? Applications to pitch close at 11:59PM on December 12, 2023.

The PitchBlack pitch competition gives Black entrepreneurs a platform to connect with the broader startup ecosystem — while also awarding them with cash prizes to help their concepts flourish. Last year’s competition awarded $80,000 in total prize money to innovative Black businesses, and this PitchBlack will be bigger and better than ever.

Tickets are $25 plus a $4 service fee. Proceeds go to the winners. The event takes place Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at The Reser in Beaverton, Oregon.

For more information, visit PitchBlack.

