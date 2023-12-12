Bay-dious: Portland startup Radious sees Bay Area workspaces increase 33% in one month

Radious — the Portland startup that lets folks offer up temporary workspace for rent — has seen their Bay Area offerings increase by 33% in the last month, “nearly doubling the number of available spaces it has in cities like San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland…”

“Employees crave more flexibility. Some want to save time avoiding a long commute and others are concerned about the emissions generated by commuting” said Amina Moreau, CEO and co-founder of Radious. “There is a way for both employees and companies to win in this new world of work that doesn’t require employees to return to office five days a week. By combining the best features of remote work with close-to-home opportunities for in-person collaboration, forward-thinking companies in and around San Francisco can offer employees residential, collaborative workspaces to meet their needs and truly support work from anywhere policies.”

Radious is sparking a revolution to end commutes and traditional leases for good. By leveraging residential properties, the company provides a network of close-to-home workspaces, reducing commute times for employees with flexible terms for companies, creating more desirable work environments and greater financial agility. Reducing commutes empowers employees with time and cost savings while leveraging occasional, in-person togetherness, leading to higher job satisfaction, retention, and reduced churn.

For more information, see the press release from Radious.

[Full disclosure: Radious is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

