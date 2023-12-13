More than 200 applications — representing nearly half the US — submitted for PitchBlack 2024

Applications for PitchBlack 2024 — the largest one-day pitch event for Black founders on the West Coast — closed this morning at midnight. And after some quick spreadsheeting, there are some interesting numbers to share. Perhaps the most interesting…? More than 200 applications were submitted with hopes of being chosen to pitch on February 7, 2024.

“Getting more than 200 applications — from 20 different states and Kenya — for an Oregon event focused on the Black community is truly humbling. It might surprise some, but it’s yet another reminder for me about all of the amazing Black founders in our midst,” said Stephen Green, founder PitchBlack. “This response to PitchBlack is a simple and straightforward example of what happens when you spend the time building relationships and trust within a community. I’m hopeful that it inspires others to put in similar work so that each and every one of these applicants has a platform to tell their story in 2024.”

Here’s the breakdown:

200+ applications

20 different states are represented — as is Kenya

40% are from Oregon

30% are consumer products

25% are technology

20% are services

15% are nonprofit/community focused

From the applicants, a group of judges will choose 10 pitches to take the stage the evening of February 7, 2024, at The Reser in Beaverton, Oregon. Tickets are currently on sale for $25 plus a processing fee. All proceeds go into the prize packages for the winners of the competition.

For more information, visit PitchBlack.

