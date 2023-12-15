Portland AI startup Shelpful — founded by Amazon, Microsoft, and Y Combinator alums — lands $3M

Portland AI startup Shelpful is ready to start 2024 off on the right foot. All thanks to a $3 million investment from Sam Altman’s Apollo projects. What’s the company building that attracted this investment?

We find these amazing listeners, cheerleaders, pals and nudgers and are uniting them into a giant shelpforce. All centered around a united cause – to help YOU. This is a new thing. It’s not therapy, it’s not a life coach, it’s not even necessarily a 2-way friendship. But, it helps. It really does, doesn’t it? We hope we can “shelp” 😉 millions of people one day. For now, we’re so happy for the chance to help you.

And the pedigree of the founding team didn’t likely hurt, either. According to the Portland Business Journal:

Shelpful was founded by [Sharon] Pope, a former marketing adviser for Y-Combinator companies, Lydia Swift, a former PR executive for Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) and Chris Morse, who worked on Amazon’s Alexa team, according to its news release.

Adding this one to the growing “Portland AI startups to keep an eye on” list. Which is like a Nice list for the Portland startup community.

For more information or to sign up, visit Shelpful.

