Portland Business Journal releases list of 13 local startups to watch in 2024

Rick Turoczy on December 13, 2023

I’m telling you. We’re deep into the list time of year. So don’t be surprised to see a few of them shared here. Not “listicles,” per se. But lists that provide some valuable insights that will help you in the new year — or help you look back on the year that was 2023. A good example of a list does both of those things is “13 startups to watch” from the Portland Business Journal’s Portland Inno.

Entrepreneurs tend to be an optimistic lot. The outlook was likely tested this year, but not broken.

[Within the article] you will find a baker’s dozen of startups we will be watching. Some have raised money, some aren’t there yet and some are bootstrapping. All of them have big plans for next year. 

To read the entire list, visit Portland Inno from the Portland Business Journal.

