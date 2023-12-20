.

REMINDER: Virtual AMA on the Portland startup community

Rick Turoczy on December 20, 2023

Looking to get more connected to the Portland startup community in 2024…? Cool. Let’s make sure you have all of the resources you need to be successful. Join PIE — and me — for a free virtual ask me anything session to ensure you’re going into 2024 with all of your questions answered.

Interested in just tuning in? No problem. We’ll also be livestreaming it on YouTube.

The event takes place Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 4:00PM. All from the comfort of your favorite web browser. It will last until all of the questions are answered or dodged until a later date.

For more information or to stay in the loop on future events, visit PIE + Portland startup community on Meetup.

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

