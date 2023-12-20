Struggling to find a gift for that startup founder on your list…? Rick Turoczy on December 20, 2023 Category: Portland Post navigation Previous: Previous post: Demolicious docket decidedNext: Next post: REMINDER: Virtual AMA on the Portland startup community Published by Rick Turoczy More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy View all posts by Rick Turoczy Leave a comment Thoughts?Cancel reply This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.