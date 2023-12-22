A Portland startup community primer for 2024

While the Portland startup community can be an incredibly welcoming and collaborative place, trying to figure out where to start is often more challenging that it should be. That’s why I thought it would be valuable to host a community get together where we could talk through available resources, organizations, and events — if only to help folks start off 2024 on the right foot.

When you watch the event, you’ll see that we covered a ton of content. I promised to link to all of it. So here are some of the things I shared. I’ll try to go back through chat and grab the other links that we shared, as well.

Save the date(s)

Further out

Monthly-ish gatherings

Upcoming annual events

Spring Angel Oregon Bio Oregon Angel Food Angel Oregon Tech

Summer Party in the Pinot

Fall Pitch Latino Built Festival Bend Venture Conference



Startup community organizers

Online resources

News

Happy Holidays! And wishing you a happy and prosperous 2024.

Category: Portland

