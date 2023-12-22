A Portland startup community primer for 2024

While the Portland startup community can be an incredibly welcoming and collaborative place, trying to figure out where to start is often more challenging that it should be. That’s why I thought it would be valuable to host a community get together where we could talk through available resources, organizations, and events — if only to help folks start off 2024 on the right foot.
When you watch the event, you’ll see that we covered a ton of content. I promised to link to all of it. So here are some of the things I shared. I’ll try to go back through chat and grab the other links that we shared, as well.
Save the date(s)
- Jan 05 – First Friday at Upstart Collective
- Jan 10 – OEN PubTalk
- Jan 11 – AI Portland
- Jan 16 – OEN Pitch, please
- Jan 16 – PDXWIT Happy Hour
- Jan 17 – Demolicious
- Jan 18 – Soulful Sips
- Jan 20 – Silicon Forest Tech Summit
- Jan 23 – founder.coffee
- Jan 31 – Da Gathering
- Feb 01 – OEN Mixer
- Feb 02 – First Friday at Upstart Collective
- Feb 02 – Portland Winter Light Festival
- Feb 07 – PitchBlack
Further out
- Mar 14 – Pi Day
- May 06 – Oregon Tech Awards
- Jun 20 – Monitorama
- Sep 17 – WordCamp US
- Nov 07 – OEN Awards
Monthly-ish gatherings
- AI Portland
- Bootstrap Startup
- Da Gathering
- Demolicious
- First Fridays at Upstart Collective
- founder.coffee
- Hardware Happy Hour Portland
- Mentorship Saturdays
- OEN Pitch Practice
- OEN PubTalks
- Soulful Sips
- TiE PitchClub
- #social_beer
Upcoming annual events
- Spring
- Angel Oregon Bio
- Oregon Angel Food
- Angel Oregon Tech
- Summer
- Party in the Pinot
- Fall
- Pitch Latino
- Built Festival
- Bend Venture Conference
Startup community organizers
- Built Oregon
- Business for a Better Portland
- Climate Curious
- Community Copack
- Latino Founder
- Oregon Bioscience Incubator
- Oregon Entrepreneurs Network (OEN)
- PDXWIT
- PIE
- PREGAME
- Prosper Portland Inclusive Business Resource Network
- Startups for All
- Technology Association of Oregon (TAO)
- TiE Oregon
- Upstart Collective
- VertueLab
- Xcelerate
- Zebras Unite
Online resources
- Calagator
- Pacific Northwest Packaged Food & Beverage discussion list
- Portland Startups Slack
- Portland Startups Switchboard
- Meetup groups
News
- Portland Business Journal
- Portland Inno
- Silicon Florist
- The Silicon Forest newsletter
- Techstars Startup Digest Portland
Happy Holidays! And wishing you a happy and prosperous 2024.