Portland’s Paxton AI vying for Startup Alley at the American Bar Association TECHSHOW

I always love seeing Portland startups getting the limelight on a national stage. So when Paxton AI took to the Portland Startups Slack to mention that they were in the running to be part of Startup Alley 2024 at the American Bar Association TECHSHOW, I wanted to spread the news.

We’re thrilled to announce that Paxton AI is a semi-finalist for the American Bar Association TECHSHOW! This is a huge opportunity for us to showcase our innovative technology on a national stage. We need your help to make it to the finals! The voting process allows you to support us by voting up to five times for Paxton AI.

If you believe in innovation and the power of AI to transform industries, please take a moment to vote for us. Your support means the world to our team and would further highlight Portland’s thriving tech scene.

You have five (5) votes to cast. You can cast all five for the same company, if you want.

To vote, please visit ABA TECHSHOW 2024 Startup Alley Ballot.

