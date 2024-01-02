.

What do Seattle area VCs predict for 2024…?

Rick Turoczy on January 2, 2024

It’s no secret that a lot of early stage startups rely on funding from outside of the local ecosystem. So it’s always good to hear what those investors — like the folks up in Seattle — are thinking. And since our friends over a GeekWire took the opportunity share some predictions from Seattle area VCs, I thought it would be valuable for you to see them.

The pace of AI-related innovation accelerated, to say the least, in 2023.

Expect the same this year — or even more.

That’s the word from a group of Seattle-area tech investors who shared their top prediction for the new year

For more, read “Tech investors give their top predictions for 2024.”

