More VC predictions for 2024: Fred Wilson, Union Square Ventures

While the end of the year tends to be the time for looking back — or rewinding as it seems — the new year tends to be the pre-eminent stage for looking forward. As we’re all trying to make sense of what’s to happen in the year — or years — to come, I thought it might be helpful to share some different perspectives. Here’s Fred Wilson’s pontification on prognostication for 2024.

To sum it all up, we are in a golden era of innovation with AI and Web3 leading to a new more intelligent, resilient and decentralized Internet and the emergence of a new energy stack which will power our lives new ways that will not continue to warm our planet. There are opportunities every which way I look to back founders and founding teams building these new technologies. I think 2024 is going to be a terrific year for tech.

