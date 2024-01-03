Portland’s Scott Hanselman starts publishing his podcast on YouTube podcasts, as well

I don’t know. YouTube is making a serious run at this whole podcasting thing. And as I heard someone quip (paraphrased), “YouTube has a better chance of dominating audio than Spotify has of dominating video.” So I’ve been keeping an eye on who is releasing content there. In that vein… Portland’s Scott Hanselman seems to know a thing or two about tech. And he’s just added Hanselmintues to YouTube podcasts.

Hanselminutes Podcast is “Fresh Air” for developers. Scott Hanselman interviews movers and shakers in technology in this commute-time show. From Michio Kaku to Pelonomi Moiloa, Ward Cunningham to Kimberly Bryant, Hanselminutes is tech talk radio guaranteed not to waste your time!

To subscribe, visit Hanselminutes Podcast on YouTube.

